Sydney Thunder were left stunned in the Big Bash League by Adelaide Strikers on Friday, bowled out for 15 in what is now the lowest ever score in a competitive men’s T20 match.
Adelaide Strikers elected to bat first and posted 139/9 on the board at Sydney Showground Stadium. If you had told them then that they would win by more than 100 runs, they would have probably laughed it off.
But what followed was scarcely believable as Thunder kept losing wickets at (very) regular intervals.
Henry Thornton finished with figures of 5/3 as the innings lasted just 5.5 overs. The top score came from the No 10 batter, who made four with the only boundary scored in the innings.
Lowest scores in men's T20 cricket
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Thunder
|15
|5.5
|2
|v Strikers
|Sydney
|16 Dec 2022
|*Turkey
|21
|8.3
|2
|v Czech Rep.
|Ilfov County
|30 Aug 2019
|*Lesotho
|26
|12.4
|1
|v Uganda
|Kigali
|19 Oct 2021
|*Turkey
|28
|11.3
|1
|v Luxembourg
|Ilfov County
|29 Aug 2019
|*Thailand
|30
|13.1
|1
|v Malaysia
|Bangi
|4 Jul 2022
|*Mali
|30
|12.3
|1
|v Rwanda
|Kigali
|24 Nov 2022
|Tripura
|30
|11.1
|1
|v Jharkhand
|Dhanbad
|20 Oct 2009
|*Mali
|30
|10.4
|1
|v Kenya
|Kigali
|20 Nov 2022
|*Turkey
|32
|8.5
|1
|v Austria
|Ilfov County
|31 Aug 2019
More to follow