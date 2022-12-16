Sydney Thunder were left stunned in the Big Bash League by Adelaide Strikers on Friday, bowled out for 15 in what is now the lowest ever score in a competitive men’s T20 match.

Adelaide Strikers elected to bat first and posted 139/9 on the board at Sydney Showground Stadium. If you had told them then that they would win by more than 100 runs, they would have probably laughed it off.

But what followed was scarcely believable as Thunder kept losing wickets at (very) regular intervals.

Henry Thornton finished with figures of 5/3 as the innings lasted just 5.5 overs. The top score came from the No 10 batter, who made four with the only boundary scored in the innings.

Lowest scores in men's T20 cricket Team Score Overs Inns Opposition Ground Match Date Thunder 15 5.5 2 v Strikers Sydney 16 Dec 2022 *Turkey 21 8.3 2 v Czech Rep. Ilfov County 30 Aug 2019 *Lesotho 26 12.4 1 v Uganda Kigali 19 Oct 2021 *Turkey 28 11.3 1 v Luxembourg Ilfov County 29 Aug 2019 *Thailand 30 13.1 1 v Malaysia Bangi 4 Jul 2022 *Mali 30 12.3 1 v Rwanda Kigali 24 Nov 2022 Tripura 30 11.1 1 v Jharkhand Dhanbad 20 Oct 2009 *Mali 30 10.4 1 v Kenya Kigali 20 Nov 2022 *Turkey 32 8.5 1 v Austria Ilfov County 31 Aug 2019 * T20 international (Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo)

Lowest BBL Totals:



15 Thunder v Strikers Showground 2022/23

57 Renegades v Stars Marvel 2014/15

60 Renegades v Sixers Hobart 2020/21

61 Stars v Sixers SCG 2021/22

68 Strikers v Stars MCG 2020/21

69 Scorchers v Stars WACA 2012/13#BBL #BBL12 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 16, 2022

The Sydney Thunder were just dismissed for 15 in their BBL match against Adelaide. A batting line up that included Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw & Jason Sangha. Top scorer got 4. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 16, 2022

The least expensive 5-wicket hauls in T20:

5-2 YNkanya, Tanzania v Cameroon, Kigali, 2022-23

5-3 RHerath, SL v NZ, Chittagong, 2013-14

5-3 RashidKhan, Afg v Ire, Noida, 2016-17

5-3 SohailTanvir, Guyana v Barbados, Bridgetown, 2017

5-3 HThornton, Strikers v Thunder, here, now. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 16, 2022

