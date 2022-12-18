India beat Bangladesh on Sunday in the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs, going 1-0 up in the two-game series. Having set the hosts a collossal 513 to win in Chittagong after declaring in their second innings, India bowled out Bangladesh for 324.
It was a hard-fought victory as it was significantly easier to bat on in the final two days of the Test. However, the visitors needed less than an hour to wrap things up on the final day.
Opting to bat first, India posted 404 in the first innings thanks to contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin.
While the first four Bangladesh wickets in the first innings were taken by Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav raced through their middle and lower order as the hosts were bowled out for 150.
India decided against enforcing the follow-on and elected to bat again. They then capitalised on the flattened out pitch and on the back of centuries by Shubman Gill and Pujara, the visitors went in with a significant lead.
Bangladesh’s openers put up a fight in pursuit of a massive total, with rookie Zakir Hasan scoring his first Test century. The bowlers were made to toil in the second innings but Axar Patel’s triple strikes on day four of the Test ensured India were in touching distance of victory.
In the final session, captain Shakib Al Hasan put up a brave, fighting knock but it was brought to an end by the player of the match Kuldeep for 84. Axar then dismissed Taijul Islam to get his fourth wicket in the innings, handing India the win.
With AFP inputs