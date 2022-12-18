India beat Bangladesh on Sunday in the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs, going 1-0 up in the two-game series. Having set the hosts a collossal 513 to win in Chittagong after declaring in their second innings, India bowled out Bangladesh for 324.

It was a hard-fought victory as it was significantly easier to bat on in the final two days of the Test. However, the visitors needed less than an hour to wrap things up on the final day.

Opting to bat first, India posted 404 in the first innings thanks to contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin.

While the first four Bangladesh wickets in the first innings were taken by Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav raced through their middle and lower order as the hosts were bowled out for 150.

India decided against enforcing the follow-on and elected to bat again. They then capitalised on the flattened out pitch and on the back of centuries by Shubman Gill and Pujara, the visitors went in with a significant lead.

Bangladesh’s openers put up a fight in pursuit of a massive total, with rookie Zakir Hasan scoring his first Test century. The bowlers were made to toil in the second innings but Axar Patel’s triple strikes on day four of the Test ensured India were in touching distance of victory.

In the final session, captain Shakib Al Hasan put up a brave, fighting knock but it was brought to an end by the player of the match Kuldeep for 84. Axar then dismissed Taijul Islam to get his fourth wicket in the innings, handing India the win.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Has any team made over 300 in the 4th innings vs India in a subcontinent Test? Can't remember 🧐 Lazy to check up, but bet it's not happened more than 5 times in this century at least, if not all time.#BANvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 18, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan is on fire 🔥 #BANvIND — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) December 18, 2022

Lol, what a guy pic.twitter.com/1KzzAtd1rZ — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) December 17, 2022

What a comeback for Kuldeep!



Returned his best figures in Tests in first innings.

His best figures in a Test, best Test match figures by an Indian spinner against Bangladesh too.



Should definitely be in India's plans now in the series against Australia.#INDvBAN #INDvsBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2022

strange morning. india removing the tail without much trouble.#BANvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 18, 2022

As it stands, Shakib Al Hasan (80*) has scored more sixes than fours in his second innings. He’s on fire! — Manasi Pathak (@ManasiPathak_) December 18, 2022

Most Sixes vs IND in a Test inning:



7 - Shahid Afridi (2006)

6 - Viv Richards (1974)

6 - Matthew Hayden (2001)

6 - Shahid Afridi (2006)

6 - Shakib Al Hasan (2022)*#BANvIND #BANvsIND — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) December 18, 2022

Result was foregone. Batting not Bangladesh’s strong suit currently, and was particularly poor on a none-too-difficult pitch in this match. All things considered, very important win for India.Prospects of reaching World Test Championship final gets timely boost — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2022

Easy in the end. Loads of positives despite having to toil hard for those wickets in the second essay. None more so than Kuldeep.



But well fought Bangladesh. That was great character shown in the second innings. They didn't throw the towel in #BANvIND — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) December 18, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav is the biggest positive for India from the first Test, playing his first longer format match after 22 long months, he has taken 8 wickets with his best bowling figures.



Welcome back, Kuldeep. pic.twitter.com/Rgm82Z6CSp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2022

WHAT. A. WIN! 👏👏#TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runs 🙌🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CVZ44N7IRe pic.twitter.com/Xw9jFgtsnm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2022

Inevitable finish at Chattogram. India too strong. That it was an easy win without much contribution from Kohli with the bat or Ashwin with the ball merely underlines it — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022

KLR had a good test as a skipper. Kuldeep was superb. Axar too. Siraj did a good job as well. Overall a really great effort on a surface that wasn't the most easiest to get 20 wickets on. 👏👏👏 #BANvIND — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) December 18, 2022

If Rohit returns for the second Test match, it will put the Indian team management in an uncomfortable position. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 18, 2022

Valuable points for India #WTC with a comfortable win over Bangladesh #BANvIND. India lead the series 1-0. Over to #Mirpur :) @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 18, 2022

That's a quick wrap on a Sunday!



Congratulations to our boys for sealing the 1st Test...lots of positives for us and an important win for WTC qualifications.

Well played ♥️🇮🇳#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/hUp9eWy1rv — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2022

