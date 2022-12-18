FC Goa climbed to fifth place in the Indian Super League on Saturday while Bengaluru FC notched their third win of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Goa secured a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa to win their sixth match of the season and move above Kerala Blasters in the points table.

FC Goa got off to a great start, thanks to Noah Sadaoui and Edu Bedia. Bedia made a run into the box from midfield and placed his volley into the corner after some crafty work from Sadaoui on the left flank, who found him with a perfectly weighted cross in the 10th minute.

FC Goa went 2-0 up 10 minutes later. They were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the box after a foul on Sadaoui from NorthEast United FC Mirshad Michu. Sadaoui’s free-kick hit the wall, but a ricochet fell perfectly into the path of Iker Guarrotxena, who powered the ball into the net.

NorthEast United FC, who had ended the first half with some encouraging half-chances, were getting into the final third more often but not really troubling the FC Goa defence. The match ended with Wilmar Jordan winning and converting a penalty for NorthEast United FC five minutes into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to win them their first points of the season.

Bengaluru secure third win

A fifth-minute Danish Farooq strike was enough to hand Bengaluru FC three vital points against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Opportunities came at both ends of the pitch as the Blues rattled the woodwork on a couple of occasions while the Red Miners couldn’t find success in the Bengaluru FC box.

The home crowd didn’t have to wait long for the first goal as Bengaluru FC got their noses in front five minutes into the game. Roy Krishna sprinted down the right flank before curling an early ball towards Farooq. The midfielder took a touch before dispatching it past the keeper at the near post from the edge of the box.

Minutes into the second half, Javi Hernandez had a couple of opportunities. In the first one, his shot from the edge of the box lacked power and was saved by Yadav. Moments later, the Spaniard fired another attempt from a similar position, and on that occasion, only managed to find the post.

Five minutes past the hour-mark, Pandita was presented with two decent chances inside the box. Jitendra Singh whipped a promising ball in from the right flank. It was headed into the path of Pandita by substitute Daniel Chukwu before the striker fired it wide.

The win sees Bengaluru FC leapfrog East Bengal FC and move into eighth place. The Blues will host Hyderabad FC in their next game on December 23 while Jamshedpur FC. NorthEast United FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan on December 24 while FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC on December 22.