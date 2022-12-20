India’s Thomas Cup heroes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy made significant moves in the BWF World Rankings.

The doubles pairing of Satwik-Chirag, who set out the year hoping to reach the top five in the world, reached a career-best ranking of No 5 in the latest update of rankings that saw more unfreezing of tournaments. The men’s doubles duo, apart from their significant role in the Thomas Cup campaign, also won a historic doubles bronze medal at the World Championships and gold at Birmingham CWG 2022.

HS Prannoy, India’s only participant at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, returned to the top 10. A former world No 8, a ranking he achieved four years ago, Prannoy is now No 9 in the world, moving up two spots.

The men’s singles rankings put three Indians in the top 12 with Lakshya Sen holding his No 7 spot, and Prannoy just ahead of Srikanth Kidambi who is at No 11. It will be fascinating to see how the rankings battle pans out in 2023 when Olympic qualification starts.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved from No 20 to No 18 in the world.

While PV Sindhu continued to hold steady at No 6 despite missing the second half of the year due to an injury, Malvika Bansod is the new India No 2, moving ahead of Saina Nehwal by one spot.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar are just outside the top 20 at No 21.

Sindhu, Sen, Prannoy, and Satwik-Chirag are India’s entries in the top 10 of world rankings across all categories.

Indians in MS top 50 RANK NAME POINTS 7 Lakshya SEN 71,914 9 (+2) PRANNOY H. S. 65,890 11 (+1) KIDAMBI Srikanth 63,941 35 (+3) Mithun MANJUNATH 35,941 45 (+6) Kiran GEORGE 31,287 46 (-7) SAI PRANEETH B. 31,140 47 (-13) Sameer VERMA 30,560 50 (-1) PARUPALLI Kashyap 29,090

Indians in WS Top 50 RANK NAME POINTS 6 (-) PUSARLA V. Sindhu 81,438 32 (+2) Malvika BANSOD 37,310 33 (-) Saina NEHWAL 36,920 35 (-) AAKARSHI KASHYAP 35,581 45 (+5) Ashmita CHALIHA 30,727

Indians in MD Top 50 RANK NAME POINTS 5 (+2) Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY

/ Chirag SHETTY 75,806 24 (-2) M.R. ARJUN / DHRUV KAPILA 43,528 35 (-) Krishna Prasad GARAGA / Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA 34,411 44 (+1) Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Sai PRATHEEK.K 29,050

Indians in WD Top 50 RANK NAME POINTS 18 (+2) Treesa JOLLYGAYATRI / GOPICHAND PULLELA 45,420 24 (+2) Ashwini PONNAPPA / REDDY Sikki 41,170 33 (+3) Ashwini BHAT / K.Shikha GAUTAM 32,030 44 (+4) Haritha MANAZHIYIL / HAshna ROY 27,620 50 (+4) Simran SINGHI / Ritika THAKER 24,437

Indians in XD Top 50 RANK NAME POINTS 21 (+3) Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Tanisha CRASTO 39,200 45 (+1) Venkat Gaurav PRASAD / Juhi DEWANGAN 29,190

Tables via BWF