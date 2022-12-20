India’s Thomas Cup heroes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy made significant moves in the BWF World Rankings.
The doubles pairing of Satwik-Chirag, who set out the year hoping to reach the top five in the world, reached a career-best ranking of No 5 in the latest update of rankings that saw more unfreezing of tournaments. The men’s doubles duo, apart from their significant role in the Thomas Cup campaign, also won a historic doubles bronze medal at the World Championships and gold at Birmingham CWG 2022.
HS Prannoy, India’s only participant at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, returned to the top 10. A former world No 8, a ranking he achieved four years ago, Prannoy is now No 9 in the world, moving up two spots.
The men’s singles rankings put three Indians in the top 12 with Lakshya Sen holding his No 7 spot, and Prannoy just ahead of Srikanth Kidambi who is at No 11. It will be fascinating to see how the rankings battle pans out in 2023 when Olympic qualification starts.
In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved from No 20 to No 18 in the world.
While PV Sindhu continued to hold steady at No 6 despite missing the second half of the year due to an injury, Malvika Bansod is the new India No 2, moving ahead of Saina Nehwal by one spot.
In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar are just outside the top 20 at No 21.
Sindhu, Sen, Prannoy, and Satwik-Chirag are India’s entries in the top 10 of world rankings across all categories.
Indians in MS top 50
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|7
|Lakshya SEN
|71,914
|9 (+2)
|PRANNOY H. S.
|65,890
|11 (+1)
|KIDAMBI Srikanth
|63,941
|35 (+3)
|Mithun MANJUNATH
|35,941
|45 (+6)
|Kiran GEORGE
|31,287
|46 (-7)
|SAI PRANEETH B.
|31,140
|47 (-13)
|Sameer VERMA
|30,560
|50 (-1)
|PARUPALLI Kashyap
|29,090
Indians in WS Top 50
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|6 (-)
|PUSARLA V. Sindhu
|81,438
|32 (+2)
|Malvika BANSOD
|37,310
|33 (-)
|Saina NEHWAL
|36,920
|35 (-)
|AAKARSHI KASHYAP
|35,581
|45 (+5)
|Ashmita CHALIHA
|30,727
Indians in MD Top 50
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|5 (+2)
| Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY
/ Chirag SHETTY
|75,806
|24 (-2)
|M.R. ARJUN / DHRUV KAPILA
|43,528
|35 (-)
|Krishna Prasad GARAGA / Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA
|34,411
|44 (+1)
|Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Sai PRATHEEK.K
|29,050
Indians in WD Top 50
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|18 (+2)
|Treesa JOLLYGAYATRI / GOPICHAND PULLELA
|45,420
|24 (+2)
|Ashwini PONNAPPA / REDDY Sikki
|41,170
|33 (+3)
|Ashwini BHAT / K.Shikha GAUTAM
|32,030
|44 (+4)
|Haritha MANAZHIYIL / HAshna ROY
|27,620
|50 (+4)
|Simran SINGHI / Ritika THAKER
|24,437
Indians in XD Top 50
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|21 (+3)
|Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Tanisha CRASTO
|39,200
|45 (+1)
|Venkat Gaurav PRASAD / Juhi DEWANGAN
|29,190
Tables via BWF