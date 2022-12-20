The 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is set to take place from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi as India gears up to host the biennial event for the third time in the tournament’s history.

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories – 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg– and the registration will open soon, according to a release by the Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday.

BFI and IBA will also be working to introduce a historic bout review system at the championships.

Indian boxers have won 39 medals, including 10 gold medals, in the 12 editions of the championship so far.

When the country hosted the tournament last time in 2018 in New Delhi, 277 boxers from 62 countries participated and Indians claimed four medals.

Since the inception of the Championships in 2001, the event has taken place in India twice previously –in 2006 and 2018 – both times in New Delhi. Besides this, India has also hosted the Women’s Youth World Championships in 2017 in Guwahati.

“We are excited about Indian boxers making their mark on the global stage again and look forward to inspiring action in the ring,” said BFI chief Ajay Singh.