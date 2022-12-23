𝗕𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝘁 🔥



A Pant-astic knock of 93 in just 104 balls from @RishabhPant17 🤯



On a scale of 1️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣, how impressed were you with the #RP17's show? 🤩💥#RishabhPant #BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/aaQHZR7mhy