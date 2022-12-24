India tour of Bangladesh 2022 Watch: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das with a superb delivery in second innings of Mirpur Test Siraj vs Das has been a fascinating battle in this series. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mohammed Siraj reacts (L) after the dismissal of Bangladesh Litton Das (R) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 24, 2022 | . Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP A special delivery to dismiss a special batter ✨@LittonOfficial's fabulous innings was brought to an end by an absolute beauty of a delivery by @mdsirajofficial 🏏💥React to this delivery in 1️⃣ word 💬#MohammedSiraj #LittonDas #BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/lfs4KC8A1G— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. KL Rahul India vs Bangladesh BAN vs IND India tour of Bangladesh Mohammed Siraj Litton Das