The new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi said on Monday that the decision to send the Pakistan team to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India next year will depend upon the government.

In relation to his predecessor Ramiz Raja’s threat that if India does not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan would consider pulling out of the tournament, Sethi clarified that, “If the government says don’t go to India, we will not go.”

“Where Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are concerned, let’s be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level,” Sethi told a press conference in Karachi, reported PTI.

He added, “These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity.”

In relation to the Asia Cup, which Pakistan is slated to host the following year, Sethi also stated that he would be in contact with the Asian Cricket Council. According to ESPNcricinfo, former PCB chairman Raja had previously stated that Pakistan would think about withdrawing from the 2023 Asia Cup if their hosting rights were revoked as a result of India choosing not to visit the country.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary and head of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah had announced at the Indian board’s annual general meeting in October that India couldn’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is likely to be held at a neutral venue.

Talking about the issue, Sethi said, “I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated.”