India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday when the car he was driving crashed against a railing near Roorkee, according to reports. Pant’s car subsequently caught fire with the cricketer reportedly sustaining injuries to his head and legs.

“Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee,” Pant’s Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals said on Twitter.

Pant’s car is reported to have hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh is quoted as saying by PTI.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger,” former Indian cricketer and head of National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman wrote in a tweet.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Pant was most recently involved in the Test series in Bangladesh where he played a significant role in the 2-0 series win. In the recently announced squads for the home series against Sri Lanka, Pant was absent from the ODI and T20I squads with ESPNCricinfo reporting that he was due to reach the NCA for some rehab work.

More to follow