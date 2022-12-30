High on confidence after recently winning the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain to secure a spot for the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, the Indian women’s team is set to assemble for a national camp to kick off their preparations for upcoming tournaments.

Hockey India named a set of 33 players as the Core Probables Group for the camp at SAI, Bengaluru, beginning January 2 to 13, ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa from January 14 to 28.

The core group includes the experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki. Among the defenders named for the camp is Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshta Dhekale, Udita, Reet and Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders named for the camp are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke and Ajmina Kujur. Forwards Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani and Beauty Dungdung are also among the core probables.

The Indian team, who defeated Spain in the final of the Nations Cup in Valencia, had been on a short break after the tournament.

“The team has had a rejuvenating break and are all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023. We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards an effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games, which is the key event of the year. The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further,” said head coach Janneke Schopman.

Core Probables Group:

Goalkeeper

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

4. Bansari Solanki

Defenders

5. Deep Grace Ekka

6. Gurjit Kaur

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Udita

9. Ishika Chaudhary

10. Akshta Abaso Dhekale

11. Reet

12. Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders

13. Nisha

14. Salima Tete

15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

16. Jyoti

17. Navjot Kaur

18. Monika

19. Mariana Kujur

20. Sonika

21. Neha

22. Baljeet Kaur

23. Reena Khokhar

24. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

25. Ajmina Kujur

Forwards

26. Lalremsiami

27. Navneet Kaur

28. Vandana Katariya

29. Sharmila Devi

30. Deepika

31. Sangita Kumari

32. Rani

33. Beauty Dungdung