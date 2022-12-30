Smriti Mandhana and Suryakumar Yadav were among the nominees from India as the International Cricket Council unveiled the full list of players shortlisted for the ICC Awards 2022, highlighting the star performers from across the men’s and women’s game.

Arshdeep Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Yastika Bhatia were the other nominees.

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, and the shortlists have revealed the names thrown forward for voting in format-specific categories, as well as the overall categories – the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

The nominations for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy features some of the biggest names in the women’s game. Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, Beth Mooney of Australia and Nat Sciver of England all enjoyed remarkable form in 2022, and they are joined on the shortlist by India’s Smriti Mandhana who could become the first ever back-to-back winner in this category.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand paceman Tim Southee are all nominated in the running for the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy which celebrates the overall best performing men’s cricketer. These three are named alongside England’s Ben Stokes, who seeks to claim the prize for the second time after his maiden win in 2019.

Among the other names in contention to defend their prizes from 2021, Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are shortlisted in the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year categories respectively.

Elsewhere, the Players of the Tournament from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup are recognised with Alyssa Healy shortlisted in the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year category following a record-breaking campaign, and Sam Curran nominated for the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year thanks to his heroics in England’s surge to the trophy.

ICC Awards 2022 – shortlists: Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Tim Southee (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Beth Mooney (AUS), Nat Sciver (ENG) ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG) ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Adam Zampa (AUS) ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nat Sciver (ENG) ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Tahlia McGrath (AUS) ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Renuka Singh (IND)

Shortlists for these categories were determined by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, identifying the nominees based on statistics and overall achievements in international cricket through the calendar year.

ICC Men’s and Women’s Associate Cricketers of the Year will also be announced from the action in 2022. These categories will not feature shortlists and will be determined solely by the ICC Voting Academy.

The final categories that comprise the ICC Awards 2022 are the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, and the ICC Umpire of the Year Award.

The ICC Spirit of Cricket Award acknowledges an action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the year which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket, with the winning entry selected by the ICC.

The ICC Umpire of the Year Award celebrates the outstanding umpire from the calendar year, and is determined by votes collected from the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, as well as playing captains from ICC Full Member nations.

Voting is set to commence next week where global cricket fans will have the chance to submit their votes alongside a specialist ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent cricket media representatives to determine the 2022 winners.

