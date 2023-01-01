The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to manage the workload of Indian players in tandem with the National Cricket Academy during the 2023 Indian Premier League. The decision was taken at a review meeting for the senior men’s team on Sunday in the lead up to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were discussed in Mumbai and certain recommendations were communicated through a media statement.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA’s Head of Cricket VVS Laxman and Chairman of Selection Committee Chetan Sharma.

The BCCI has also decided that Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Another key decision was that emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. Although a set criteria for that was not mentioned.