In India’s first assignment of 2023, format debuts were handed to batter Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi in the first Twenty20 International against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gill has of course played ODIs and Test matches already while Mavi, his teammate from the U19 World Cup winning squad, is making his senior international debut.

Having won the toss, tourists Sri Lanka opted to bat first.

India, fielding a new-look T20 side, are being led by Hardik Pandya against the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. In the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, the series is set to provide opportunities to several youngsters.

“We were going to bat first,” Pandya said at the toss. “Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals.”

While Arshdeep Singh wasn’t available for selection for since he has still not fully recovered from his illness as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the pace attack will comprise of Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Mavi. Pandya said that Mavi is playing essentially in place of Singh.

The batting will also see a new opening duo in Ishan Kishan and Gill. The middle order will be led by the leading run-scorer in the format from 2022 and world No 1 men’s T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav along with Sanju Samson, Pandya and Deepak Hooda. The spin department will be over to Axar Patel and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.