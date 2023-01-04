Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s sprint warm-up routine earns Michael Johnson’s seal of approval Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson is impressed with Neeraj Chopra’s warm-up routine. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Neeraj Chopra warming up | Twitter @beau_throws Watching Olympic Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 warm up is a good reminder that the javelin is just as much a runaway event as a throwing event. PS- Maybe the prettiest Carioca drill you'll ever see at the 20 sec mark🤌 pic.twitter.com/iWcin8ZZ8x— Beau Throws (@beau_throws) January 3, 2023 Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season. 🙏🏻 @MJGold 🥇— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Michael Johnson Athletics Indian Athletics