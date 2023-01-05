Sri Lanka in India Watch: Indian pacer Umran Malik clocks 155 kph delivery in first T20I against Sri Lanka It wasn’t just the fastest delivery on the night, it also helped India pick up the crucial wicket of Dasun Shanaka in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Umran Malik in action against Sri Lanka | Sportzpics / BCCI 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙋𝙖𝙘𝙚! ⚡️⚡️That moment when @umran_malik_01 clocked 1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a #TeamIndia pacer ☄️Are we in for yet another fiery fast bowling spell today in the second #INDvSL T20I 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WH9bY1KfEp— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Umran Malik Sri Lanka India