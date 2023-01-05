Sri Lanka in India Watch, India vs SL: Umran Malik’s express pace to the fore again as he dismisses Bhanuka Rajapaksa Umran Malik bowled a 147kph ripper in the tenth over to send Rajapaksa's bails flying, dismissing him for just 2 runs. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Umran Malik of India celebrates the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka during the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune | Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI I. C. Y. M. I! @umran_malik_01's timber strike to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa 👌 👌Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Fs33WcZ9ag #TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ws8mPgS7oq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Umran Malik Bhanuka Rajapaksa India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka tour of India Cricket