India got its 79th Grandmaster in Chess, as 16-year-old Pranesh M won the Rilton Cup in Stockholm, Sweden to cross the required 2500 ELO rating.

Pranesh beat GM Frode Olav Olsen Urkedal of Norway to achieve the final norm needed to gain a GM title.

BREAKING News: Pranesh M becomes India's 79th Grandmaster



The 16-year-old from Tamil Nadu beat GM Frode Olav Olsen Urkedal🇳🇴 in the final round to win @RiltonCup 2022-23, cross 2500 in the live ratings and become India's first GM of 2023.

➡️https://t.co/wK0YdzUN0Q

#Chess pic.twitter.com/bBf145pFMM — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) January 5, 2023

Pranesh is 16 years old, mother working in anganwadi at Karaikudi serving poor children. Humble parents, lots of sacrifices. 🙏. He scored 7 wins in a row for a 2775 performance pic.twitter.com/OSPDz9IhfS — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) January 5, 2023

He won his first norm at the 18th Delhi GM Open in January 2020, followed by the second at the Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival in Spain in December 2021. He won the third norm at the Asian Continental Chess Championship in November last year, and finally crossed the required ELO mark to become the first Indian to become a Grandmaster in 2023.

He’s also the 28th GM to emerge from Tamil Nadu.

“Congratulations to GM Pranesh on an excellent performance. He won with an incredible score” tweeted Viswanathan Anand, India’s first GM and five-time World Champion.