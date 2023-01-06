Field Watch Watch: Jaydev Unadkat’s historic first-over hat-trick for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy This was the first time in the long history of the tournament that a bowler had taken a hat-trick in the first over of a match. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago File image of Jaydev Unadkat | Twitter @BCCI Living the dream! 🧿🦁❤️#FirstOverHattrick pic.twitter.com/VgJWtXMQY2— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 6, 2023 Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat registers first-over hat-trick, first ever in tournament’s history We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jaydev Unadkat Ranji Trophy Saurashtra Cricket Indian cricket