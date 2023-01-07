Suryakumar Yadav did what Suryakumar Yadav does best, again.

In a 45-ball carnage, he scored his third T20I century, finishing eventually on 112 off 51 balls to propel India to post a massive total of 228/5 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot on Saturday.

In what looked like another video game innings, like Virat Kohli calls it, the Mumbai batter scored his third T20I international century, all coming in the last six months. Only Rohit Sharma has scored more centuries in men’s T20Is (at four).

Rahul Tripathi, playing only his second match for India, scored a fiery 16-ball 35 to give India a headstart after India lost opener Ishan Kishan in the first over. However, after Tripathi’s dismissal Suryakumar stitched a massive 111-run partnership with Shubman Gill playing second fiddle, to put India in the driver’s seat in the first innings.

All other batters in the middle order succumbed while attempting big-hits but Suryakumar stood firm to score an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries in a knock laced with nine sixes and seven fours. Once again it was a knock that defied logic at times, as he peppered the boundaries around the venue.

Here’s a look at the reactions to his innings:

This is pure entertainment🔥

A T20 batting masterclass from SKY👏

Loved watching every minute of it even though it was against SL.

World’s best by far!🙌#INDvSL — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) January 7, 2023

5 - @surya_14kumar has become the fifth batter to register three or more tons in men's T20Is (Rohit Sharma - 4, Glenn Maxwell - 3, Colin Munro - 3 & Sabawoon Davizi - 3). Fire.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xJpGRkD7u3 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 7, 2023

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams. #SuryakumarYadav — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2023

Players with more than 1 hundred and 40+ average and 175+ Strike-Rate in T20Is:



Suryakumar Yadav



[END OF LIST]#INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvsIND #SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 7, 2023

It's like SKY has an algorithm in his head that tells him the most optimal shot to play at every ball, with the co-ordinates of the gaps in the field. This is some superhuman peak. — Manya (@CSKian716) January 7, 2023

Let it be spin or pace . . @surya_14kumar is an ace ♠️#SuryakumarYadav #SLvsIND — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) January 7, 2023

SKY BRO ULTIMATE GAME — mon (@4sacinom) January 7, 2023

Among all T20I batters with at least 1,000 runs, Suryakumar Yadav's average (46.41) is the fourth-best, and his strike rate (180.34) is the only one above 160. He's so, so far ahead of the rest — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 7, 2023

Unbelievable batting & Shot Selection from sky, making yet another 100 in a T20 match look so easy - Lost for words 🤯🔥 #INDvSL #Sky — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) January 7, 2023

Just a normal day in the life of SKY 😂#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/1mecycZuRY — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) January 7, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav reaches 1500 T20I runs in just 843 balls, the fastest of all players. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 7, 2023

Sky making batting look easy 😬 #INDvSL — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) January 7, 2023

#INDvSL



The audacity to say that not all shots are predetermined and then saying that he is not specifically trying to do anything different... all in the same breath.



SKY, you mad man 🤣 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) January 7, 2023

43 average at 178 strike-rate while making nearly 1500 runs in T20Is is absolutely ridiculous.



SKY is truly magic.#INDvSL — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 7, 2023

Some batters are like surgeons, delicately threading the gaps. Others are like butchers, bludgeoning the ball out of the ground. Surya Kumar Yadav is seemingly both.

What a player, what an innings! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 7, 2023

🕸️- You may think this is a spider's web, but it's actually Surya's wagon wheel 😏#OneFamily #INDvSL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 7, 2023

Do another "video game innings by SKY" tweet @imVkohli. — Manya (@CSKian716) January 7, 2023

The confidence Surya has in any shot is unbelievable... How good to watch this guy bat.. To be this consistent in this format is ridiculous... And to do that consistently at such strike rate freak — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 7, 2023

A lot of Surya's success in T20s right now is down to his brilliant wrists.



Not only is he able to manouver shots at the very last moment, he's also able to get enough power behind them! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 7, 2023

After facing 860 balls in his T20Is career, SKY hits a six every 9.5 balls. Just amazing!#INDvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 7, 2023

That a ball can be sliced over deep third/backward point for a mighty SIX wasn't something i thought possible growing up. Suryakumar Yadav is defying all possibilities, imaginations! #INDvSL — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) January 7, 2023

Looks like Surya is playing a video game 🎮 Live game looks like highlights when he's batting — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 7, 2023

ROFB!

Rolling in the Floor Batting#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/kRloHXMDnO — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) January 7, 2023

Statistics in the article for men’s T20Is unless specifically mentioned.