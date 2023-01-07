Suryakumar Yadav did what Suryakumar Yadav does best, again.
In a 45-ball carnage, he scored his third T20I century, finishing eventually on 112 off 51 balls to propel India to post a massive total of 228/5 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot on Saturday.
In what looked like another video game innings, like Virat Kohli calls it, the Mumbai batter scored his third T20I international century, all coming in the last six months. Only Rohit Sharma has scored more centuries in men’s T20Is (at four).
SKY rise: The making of Suryakumar Yadav, India’s elite T20 batter
Rahul Tripathi, playing only his second match for India, scored a fiery 16-ball 35 to give India a headstart after India lost opener Ishan Kishan in the first over. However, after Tripathi’s dismissal Suryakumar stitched a massive 111-run partnership with Shubman Gill playing second fiddle, to put India in the driver’s seat in the first innings.
All other batters in the middle order succumbed while attempting big-hits but Suryakumar stood firm to score an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries in a knock laced with nine sixes and seven fours. Once again it was a knock that defied logic at times, as he peppered the boundaries around the venue.
Here’s a look at the reactions to his innings:
Statistics in the article for men’s T20Is unless specifically mentioned.