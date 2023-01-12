Malaysia Open 2023 live: Treesa-Gayatri go down fighting; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action later
Follow updates of round of 16 matches featuring Indian shuttlers.
India’s round of 16 matches on Thursday:
WD: Stoeva sisters defeat Treesa-Gayatri 21-13, 15-21, 21-17
MS: HS Prannoy vs Dwi Wardoyo (approx. 1140 am)
MD: Satwik-Chirag vs Fikri-Maulana (approx 3.10 pm)
Live updates
Women’s singles: Marin, who prevailed against Sindhu in three games, gets past Chochuwong in two today.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 21-17 Treesa-Gayatri: Fun match. And one that showed why Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly hold so much promise but also a reminder that they’d need to work on closing out matches. Hopefully that is just a matter of time for the 19-year-olds.
Still to come: HS Prannoy vs Chico Dwi Wardoyo (2 matches left on Court 2 still) and Satwik-Chirag with All England champs (last match on Court 3)
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 21-17 Treesa-Gayatri: The sisters from Bulgaria clinch the match at the first time of asking. A lovely battle in the end but the closing out of tight games is something the Indian youngsters will have to work on. In the end, however another display of their promise and potential. Terrific fight against the world No 14 pair.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 20-17 Treesa-Gayatri: Backhand error from Treesa and three match points.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 19-17 Treesa-Gayatri: Big roar there as Treesa nails a smash down the middle.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 19-16 Treesa-Gayatri: 65-shot RALLY! Stunning patience from both pairs to move their opponents around but the Indians got visibly tired as it went on and in the end Gayatri sends a backhand long. She is bent double.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 18-16 Treesa-Gayatri: Nice deception by Gayatri forces the error. Two-point game now.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 18-15 Treesa-Gayatri: There is a window of chance. An error from Stefani and quiet fist-pumps by the Indians.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 18-14 Treesa-Gayatri: Things have just slipped away.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 17-14 Treesa-Gayatri: The Indian youngsters have had closing issues in the past. And it looks like that might come back to haunt them here. A 38-shot rally goes to the Bulgarians.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 16-14 Treesa-Gayatri: The first 2-point lead in a while. We saw 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 14-14 Treesa-Gayatri: The Indians inch ahead into the lead but the Stoevas quickly level it up again.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 12-12 Treesa-Gayatri: Big roar from Treesa and we are all level again.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 11-10 Treesa-Gayatri: Gayatri with a wayward return of serve and it gives the sisters the lead at the final change of ends but that little run of points from 6-10 down could be critical in this match for the Indians.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 10-10 Treesa-Gayatri: Great defending from the Indians and we are back level!
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 10-8 Treesa-Gayatri: Gabriela gets the elder sister stare from Stefani after an error at the net.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 10-7 Treesa-Gayatri: Gabriela took over at the net and another good point for the Bulgarians. The Indians halt the momentum with a patient exchange that they controlled.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 9-6 Treesa-Gayatri: And five straight points for the sisters.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 7-6 Treesa-Gayatri: A good little run for the Stoeva sisters.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 4-6 Treesa-Gayatri: A 41-shot rally and it goes the Indians’ way! They are showing they can hang in there too in a rally and in the end the error comes from Stefani on the back of a good smash by GG.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21, 3-5 Treesa-Gayatri: The momentum is with the Indians and any sort of ground they can gain in the first half of the decider will be handy. A rare error at the net from Gayatri, but the Indians are in the lead for now.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-21 Treesa-Gayatri: Terrific second half to the second game from the Indians. they force the decider.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 15-20 Treesa-Gayatri: Sensational turnaround from the Indians. Boe asks Treesa to calm down a bit there but she is in such a zone at the moment. Gayatri is setting up points with her drops and slices and she is killing it off.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 14-17 Treesa-Gayatri: Superb run of points for the Indians here. Five straight points and Treesa has taken over proceedings.
The top seeds are safely (and dominantly) through and await the winner of this match.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 14-12 Treesa-Gayatri: Superb from the Indians to show the patience in a long rally to prevail. But every time they close in, the Stoevas pull ahead.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 11-9 Treesa-Gayatri: Sisters pull things back after a good phase for the Indians to take a 2-point lead into the interval.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 9-9 Treesa-Gayatri: Super attack again from the Indians, combining Gayatri’s deception at net and Treesa’s power from backcourt. Applause from Boe and Vishnu. Next up, we are level.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 8-7 Treesa-Gayatri: Some wonderful deception on display from both Gayatri and Treesa. They are also upping the pace every chance they get.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13, 4-4 Treesa-Gayatri: That’s an aggressive start by the Indians to the second game. Flatter exchanges definitely favouring them more.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 21-13 Treesa-Gayatri: The Bulgarians take the opening game and to be honest, the scoreline is a bit non-reflective of how the Indians have played. Sure, they did more errors but Treesa-Gayatri competed well and just need to control the shuttle a bit better to make this a closer contest. Maybe that will happen from the far end for them? Mathias Boe and SR Arun Vishnu on the coaching chair having some words in the break.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 20-11 Treesa-Gayatri: Another long rally and it is a stunning forehand block from Stefani Stoeva to win the point.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 19-11 Treesa-Gayatri: A rare long rally that goes the Indians’ way. The error comes for the Stoevas for a change after a patient exchange.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 19-10 Treesa-Gayatri: Another long rally that goes the Bulgarians’ way. Terrific patience and then in the end, a smart crosscourt at the net.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 16-9 Treesa-Gayatri: And the experience from Stoevas shining through as they weather the little storm and retake a big lead.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 12-9 Treesa-Gayatri: A superb start post-interval by the Indians. They have come out attacking... trying to take the shuttle early at the net, for starters. Treesa too going all out attack with her smashes.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 8-3 Treesa-Gayatri: Another long rally there and ultimately the Bulgarians lead 11-4 at the interval. Definitely been closer than the scoreline suggests
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 8-3 Treesa-Gayatri: 96 shot rally! Fantastic patience from both pairs in that marathon exchange. The Indians did look for more attacking options, especially Treesa and it finally payw off.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani 6-0 Treesa-Gayatri: The Bulgarians have started the match solidly, some good rallies already but the errors have come from the Indians to close points. Patience, as ever in WD, is going to be key. The sisters are pulling off some lovely change of pace winners.
Women’s doubles R16, Gabriela-Stefani vs Treesa-Gayatri: This is the pair’s first meeting. It should have been, on paper, Treesa-Gayatri vs a familiar pair in Tan-Thinaah but the Stoeva sisters, former top 8, pulled off a big win against the home favourites. So this promises to be a good one.
Women’s doubles round of 16, Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva vs Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela: Time for women’s doubles to get things going. World No 14 Stoeva sisters taking on India’s 19-year-old pairing.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 badminton season. It’s day three at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur.
Three matches featuring Indians to look forward today in the round of 16.
Recap of Indian results on Wednesday:
Men’s singles round of 32, HS Prannoy 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 Lakshya Sen
Women’s singles round of 32, Carolina Marin 21-12, 10-21 21-15 PV Sindhu
Men’s doubles round of 32, Choi-Kim 16-21, 13-21 Satwik-Chirag
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 13-21 An Se Young
Women’s doubles round of 32, Shikha-Ashwini 10-21, 12-21 Paewsampran-Supajirakul
