Hardik Pandya continues to be the captain in the T20I format while Prithvi Shaw has received a call-up to the shortest format where he has played just a solitary match for India as BCCI announced white-ball squads for home series against New Zealand.
New Zealand’s Tour of India that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI squad where Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed are called up along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat.
There was no Jasprit Bumrah in either squads and he was not named in the Test squad for the first two matches against Australia either.
KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments, BCCI said. There were no explanations provided for the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I squad. Rohit had recently said he had not given up the shortest format yet.
India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.
Note: KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.
New Zealand named Mitchell Santner as the captain for the T20I series. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will miss both the series in India.
NZ T20 Squad to tour India— via NZC
Mitchell Santner (C) (Northern Brave)
Finn Allen (Wellington Firebirds)
Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)
Mark Chapman (Auckland Aces)
Dane Cleaver (Central Stags)
Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)
Jacob Duffy (Otago Volts)
Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces)
Ben Lister (Auckland Aces)
Daryl Mitchell (Canterbury Kings)
Glenn Phillips (Otago Volts)
Michael Rippon (Otago Volts)
Henry Shipley* (Canterbury Kings)
Ish Sodhi (Canterbury Kings)
Blair Tickner (Central Stags)
Revised BLACKCAPS ODI squads v Pakistan and India— via NZC
Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only)
Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs)
Finn Allen
Doug Bracewell
Michael Bracewell
Mark Chapman (India ODIs only)
Devon Conway
Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only)
Lockie Ferguson
Daryl Mitchell
Henry Nicholls
Glenn Phillips
Mitchell Santner
Henry Shipley
Ish Sodhi
Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)
Blair Tickner
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wednesday
|18th January
|1st ODI
|Hyderabad
|2
|Saturday
|21st January
|2nd ODI
|Raipur
|3
|Tuesday
|24th January
|3rd ODI
|Indore
|4
|Friday
|27th January
|1st T20I
|Ranchi
|5
|Sunday
|29th January
|2nd T20I
|Lucknow
|6
|Wednesday
|1st February
|3rd T20I
|Ahmedabad
More to follow