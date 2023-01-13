Hardik Pandya continues to be the captain in the T20I format while Prithvi Shaw has received a call-up to the shortest format where he has played just a solitary match for India as BCCI announced white-ball squads for home series against New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Tour of India that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI squad where Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed are called up along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

There was no Jasprit Bumrah in either squads and he was not named in the Test squad for the first two matches against Australia either.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments, BCCI said. There were no explanations provided for the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I squad. Rohit had recently said he had not given up the shortest format yet.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik. India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar. Note: KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

New Zealand named Mitchell Santner as the captain for the T20I series. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will miss both the series in India.

NZ T20 Squad to tour India



Mitchell Santner (C) (Northern Brave)

Finn Allen (Wellington Firebirds)

Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Mark Chapman (Auckland Aces)

Dane Cleaver (Central Stags)

Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

Jacob Duffy (Otago Volts)

Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces)

Ben Lister (Auckland Aces)

Daryl Mitchell (Canterbury Kings)

Glenn Phillips (Otago Volts)

Michael Rippon (Otago Volts)

Henry Shipley* (Canterbury Kings)

Ish Sodhi (Canterbury Kings)

Blair Tickner (Central Stags) — via NZC

Revised BLACKCAPS ODI squads v Pakistan and India



Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only)

Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs)

Finn Allen

Doug Bracewell

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman (India ODIs only)

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only)

Lockie Ferguson

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Henry Shipley

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)

Blair Tickner — via NZC

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad 2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore 4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi 5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow 6 Wednesday 1st February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

