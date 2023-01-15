Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the Hockey World Cup here.
Recent Ind vs Eng H2H (men's)
via TMS
| Competition
| Date
|
| Venue
| Scoreline
| FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela
| 15 Jan 2023
| ENG v IND (Pool D)
| Rourkela, India
| TBD
| Commonwealth Games 2022 (M)
| 1 Aug 2022 16:00
| ENG v IND (Pool B)
| Birmingham, UK
| 4 - 4
| 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)
| 3 Apr 2022 19:30
| ENG v IND (Round robin)
| Bhubaneswar, India
| 3 - 4
| 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)
| 2 Apr 2022 19:30
| ENG v IND (Round robin)
| Bhubaneswar, India
| 3 - 3 (2 - 3 SO)
Table ahead of ESP vs WAL & IND v ENG
| Team
| GP
| W
| D
| L
| GD
| P
| England
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 5
| 3
| India
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 2
| 3
| Spain
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 1
| -2
| 0
| Wales
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 1
| -5
| 0