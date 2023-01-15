Hockey World Cup, Pool D, India vs England live updates: Harmanpreet Singh and Co eye crucial win
Follow live updates of India vs England in Pool D in Rourkela.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the Hockey World Cup here.
Match live on Star Sports network in India and Disney+Hotstar / FanCode for streaming.
England coach Paul Revington: I think the quality of both team’s defences is going to determine the outcome. Both camps will look to keep it tight and the defensive foundation is going to important for attack.
INDvENG (m) recent matches
|Competition
|Date
|Venue
|Scoreline
|FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela
|15 Jan 2023
|ENG v IND (Pool D)
|Rourkela, India
|TBD
|Commonwealth Games 2022 (M)
|1 Aug 2022 16:00
|ENG v IND (Pool B)
|Birmingham, UK
|4 - 4
|2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)
|3 Apr 2022 19:30
|ENG v IND (Round robin)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|3 - 4
|2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)
|2 Apr 2022 19:30
|ENG v IND (Round robin)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|3 - 3 (2 - 3 SO)
Chief coach Graham Reid: For me the most important thing tonight is to be remain task-focussed given all the distractions. Rest of the game will be handled.
06.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
After a memorable opening night in Rourkela, where home lad Amit Rohidas shined in a 2-0 win against Spain, Harmanpreet Singh and Co are back in Pool D action tonight. They remain in Rourkela where another sold-out crowd is expected at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium for a big match against England.
With Spain winning against Wales, and winning big, this will be a crucial match for both sides (perhaps more so for England than India) to win. England will face Spain next while India will finish with a match against Wales. Top spot in Pool D will earn a direct spot in quarterfinals and help avoid an extra knockout match.
Starting XIs
|India
|Starters -- X
|England
|Starters -- X
|Singh Jarmanpreet
|PARK Nicholas
|X
|ABHISHEK
|WALLER Jack
|X
|Kumar Surender
|X
|AMES David (C)
|X
|Singh Manpreet
|X
|WALLACE Zachary
|X
|Singh Hardik
|X
|MARTIN Harry
|Singh Mandeep
|X
|WARD Sam
|X
|Pathak Krishan Bahadur (GK)
|ALBERY James
|X
|SINGH Harmanpreet (C)
|X
|ROPER Phil
|X
|Upadhyay Lalit Kumar
|MAZARELO James (GK)
|Xess Nilam Sanjeep
|RUSHMERE Stuart
|Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (GK)
|X
|GOODFIELD David
|X
|Sharma Nilakanta
|PAYNE Oliver (GK)
|X
|Singh Shamsher
|X
|ANSELL Liam
|Kumar Varun
|X
|CONDON David
|Singh Akashdeep
|X
|BANDURAK Nicholas
|Rohidas Amit
|X
|SANFORD Liam
|Prasad Vivek Sagar
|SORSBY Thomas
|X
|SINGH Sukhjeet
|X
|CALNAN Will
|X
Stats courtesy: TMS / FIH, Screenshots courtesy: TMS / Disney+Hotstar