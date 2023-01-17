India’s Lakshya Sen put in a much-improved performance as he defeated compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games in the first round of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Lakshya, the men’s singles defending champion at the tournament, had lost to Prannoy, the top-ranked Indian men’s singles player at the moment, at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week.

But on Tuesday, the 21-year-old Lakshya was in command and earned a 21-14, 21-15 victory in 45 minutes to improve his head-to-head record to 4-3 against his compatriot and move into the round of 16.

#IndiaOpen2023 #IndiaOpenSuper750 🏸



Lakshya Sen soaks in the applause after defeating HS Prannoy in the first round 👏



📹: BAI Mediapic.twitter.com/Mywx2lhL85 — The Field (@thefield_in) January 17, 2023

#IndiaOpenSuper750



Lakshya was in control for the most part & completes a straight games win against Prannoy to kickstart his title defence. A now familiar embrace at the end (and I hope we don't see it for a while in rd1 😅) LS laps up the applausehttps://t.co/58iof4QK0G pic.twitter.com/plrJnJGsoP — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 17, 2023

In men’s doubles, the star Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy proved to be too strong for Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley. The fifth seeds, who lost in the semifinals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week, won 21-13, 21-15 in 41 minutes to reach the round of 16.

In women’s doubles, India Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand delivered a gritty performance to qualify for the round of 16. The two 19-year-olds, who won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, showed great composure in the decider to win 22-20, 17-21, 21-18 against France’s Anne Tran and Margot Lambert.

However, elsewhere in women’s doubles, India’s N Sikki Reddy and Shruti Mishra lost 17-21, 19-21 against Germany’s Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau. While Ashna Roy and Haritha Manazhiyil suffered a crushing 4-21, 2-21 defeat against Chinese sixth seeds Zheng Yu and Zhang Shuxian.

A number of top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar were also scheduled to begin their campaign on Tuesday.