New Zealand tour of India 2023 Watch: Mohammed Siraj's superb recent streak of rattling stumps From the series against Sri Lanka recently to the ongoing one against New Zealand, the right-arm pacer has been hitting the timber consistently. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Mohammed Siraj in action during the first ODI against New Zealand on Thursday | Sportzpics for BCCI / Saikat Das The @mdsirajofficial effect! 🔥🔥Middle stump out of the ground 👌Live - https://t.co/IQq47h2W47 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/mxYajNShmC— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023 Another one bites the dust! 🔥@mdsirajofficial gets his FOURTH wicket with a beauty of a delivery!Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/VmLaxzxa99— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023 Timber Strike, the @mdsirajofficial way 👌👌Relive how he dismissed Avishka Fernando 🔽Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/MY3Wc5253b#TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ZmujAITsco— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023 A sensational⚡️delivery from @mdsirajofficial as Kusal Mendis goes for a duck.Siraj picks up his second wicket.Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/56KTxvp57u— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023