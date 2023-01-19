Hockey World Cup, Pool D, India vs Wales live: Gareth Furlong pulls one back for Wales, India up 2-1
Follow live updates as India play their last group stage match against Wales.
Live updates
Pool D, India 2-1 Wales in Q3: PC for Wales
Pool D, India 2-1 Wales in Q3: GOAL FOR WALES! Gareth Furlong goes nice and low to PR Sreejesh’s right, but the ball stays away from the veteran goalkeeper’s outstretched leg and crashes into the goal.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: PC for Wales now
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: There’s now a sense of urgency among the Indian players. Fear it might be too late for them.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Another PC, another missed chance. Harmanpreet goes for it this time but the shot doesn’t put enough pressure on the Welsh goalie.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Harmanpreet Singh is there, but the ball goes to Amit Rohidas, whose shot is blocked by the first rusher. Another PC goes begging.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Decision stands, PC for India.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: PC for India after Amit Rohidas is brought down. Wales goes for a review.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Varun Kumar takes it this time, straight at Reynolds-Cottrill in goal.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: PC for India
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: Lovely flowing move between Akashdeep and Mandeep and the former finishes it off with a rocket.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Harmanpreet goes for the shot but its straight at the goalkeeper.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: Lalit Upadhyay finds a Welsh foot. PC for India.
Pool D, India 2-0 Wales in Q3: GOAL FOR INDIA! Akashdeep Singh gets on the scoresheet. He picks up the ball in midfield and charges down the left channel. Finds a pass to Mandeep Singh, who collects, takes a touch to the middle and plays through to Akashdeep who continued the run. First time shot and he slams it into the far corner.
Pool D, India 1-0 Wales in Q3: Gareth Furlong goes for the shot but it’s just wide.
Pool D, India 1-0 Wales in Q3: 90 seconds into the second half and Wales gets a PC
And we’re off in the second half
India needed goals, and plenty of them, in this match. But that’s the one thing they haven’t managed to get so far. Just the solitary strike from Shamsher Singh in the second quarter that seperates the two teams. The hosts have dominated possession, but Wales has been disciplined and calm in defence.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co needed to win this match by at least eight goals to earn a direct spot to the quarterfinal. It’s still possible, but India now has just 30 minutes to score seven more times.
There goes the hooter for the first half.
Pool D, India 1-0 Wales in Q2: Just under two minutes to go in the half, clever play from Mandeep Singh on the left flank. Goes for a shot at the near post after a good run, but can’t get pats the goalkeeper.
Pool D, India 1-0 Wales in Q2: Great determination by James Carson. Went past a few Indian defenders, shadowed throughout the long run, but ran out of steam when it came time to go for the shot, placing the ball wide of goal. Krishan Pathak still untested in the India goal.
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: That will count as a penalty corner goal. IF, and that’s a big if, India win 7-0, they will only top the group if the six goals are field goals. Then again, the 7-0 scoreline looks very unlikely
Pool D, India 1-0 Wales in Q2: GOAL FOR INDIA! Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick is blocked by the first runner. The ball falls to Shamsher Singh outside the shooting circle. He marches into range and unleashes a fierce low shot that sneaks into the near post.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q2: Second penalty corner for India. Good pass from Amit Rohidas to Mandeep Singh who draws the foul.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q2: Harmanpreet Singh gets the ball but fluffs the drag-flick. Not often you see that from the India captain.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q2: 45 seconds into the second quarter and India wins a penalty corner.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales End of Q1: India has been pushing, with a lot of ball possession, but the Welsh defence has remained calm and not conceded a penalty corner.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q1: Another good chance for India. Mandeep Singh gets a shot away, the goalkeeper makes the save, there’s a melee for the ball, Akashdeep Singh is there, but are a number of Welsh defenders there to scramble the ball away.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: India are pressing well but they are taking too much time when they have the ball. They need to be quicker and decisive with their passes.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q1: With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Nilakanta Sharma gets India’s first shot at goal - a reverse hit after a quick dribble into the box. Not much trouble for Toby Reynolds-Cottrill in the Welsh goal, who calmly kicks the ball away.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: There’s an air of nervousness at the Kalinga tonight. The crowd is eerily silent when the ball is being played beyond the 23m line. You can hear the players giving each other instructions. There’s life only when India reach the circle or a defender makes a good tackle.
Pool D, India 0-0 Wales in Q1: First five minutes of the match, India has dominated possession, but yet to create a clear-cut chance at goal.
AND WE’RE OFF!
Here come out the teams for the national anthems
Starting XIs
|India
|Starters -- X
|Wales
|Starters -- X
|Singh Jarmanpreet
|KYRIAKIDES Daniel
|X
|ABHISHEK
|WALL Ioan
|X
|Kumar Surender
|X
|DRAPER Jacob
|X
|Singh Manpreet
|X
|PROSSER Lewis (C)
|X
|Singh Hardik
|SHIPPERLEY Rupert
|X
|Singh Mandeep
|X
|FURLONG Rhodri
|Pathak Krishan Bahadur (GK)
|CARSON James
|X
|SINGH Harmanpreet (C)
|X
|KELLY Stephen
|X
|Upadhyay Lalit Kumar
|BRADSHAW Rhys
|X
|Xess Nilam Sanjeep
|FURLONG Gareth
|X
|Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (GK)
|X
|PRITCHARD Jack
|Sharma Nilakanta
|JONES Hywel
|Singh Shamsher
|X
|FRANCIS Benjamin
|Kumar Varun
|X
|HAWKER Luke
|X
|Singh Akashdeep
|X
|GRIFFITHS Gareth
|Rohidas Amit
|X
|PAYNE Rhys (GK)
|Prasad Vivek Sagar
|X
|NEWBOLD Fred
|SINGH Sukhjeet
|X
|REYNOLDS-COTTERILL Toby (GK)
|X
England has beaten Spain 4-0 to go +9 on goal difference at the top of Pool D. India will therefore have to beat Wales by eight goals to secure the top spot and move directly into the quarterfinals. India can still move to the top if they match England on goal difference (beating Wales by seven goal), but for that, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will need to score six field goals (no penalty corners).
06.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
With England coming up with a win over Spain, India will soon know their equation for how big a margin they need against Wales. The hosts will have to come up with a big win over Wales to overtake England at the top of Pool D and book a direct spot in the quarterfinal.
