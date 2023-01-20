Badminton Watch: Lakshya Sen’s sensational rally at the India Open against Rasmus Gemke Lakshya Sen’s title defence at India Open came to an end on Thursday but there were some thrilling moments in a hard-fought match in Delhi. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Lakshya Sen in action during the men's singles Round-of-16 match of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday | BAI Media Lightning-fast reflexes to clinch the rally from 🇮🇳 Lakshya Sen! #HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #IndiaOpen2023@HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/8vIzMtysqS— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 20, 2023 Crowd favourite Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 competes against Rasmus Gemke 🇩🇰 in a thrilling match.#BWFWorldTour #IndiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/IMKQFIMq9V— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton Indian badminton India Open Super 750 India Open