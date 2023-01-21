𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛! 😎



Talk about a stunning grab! 🙌 🙌@hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/saJB6FcurA