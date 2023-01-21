New Zealand tour of India 2023 Watch, India vs NZ: Hardik Pandya’s stunning one-handed return catch to dismiss Devon Conway Hardik Pandya took a splendid return catch off his own bowling in the tenth over to dismiss Devon Conway. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Hardik Pandya during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur | Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛! 😎Talk about a stunning grab! 🙌 🙌@hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/saJB6FcurA— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hardik Pandya Devon Conway India New Zealand New Zealand Tour of India 2023