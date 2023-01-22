Hockey World Cup, Crossover, India vs New Zealand live: India lead 2-1 in Q3
The Indian men’s hockey team takes on New Zealand for a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium.
Live updates
Just a quick reminder, winner of this match goes on to play the quarterfinal against defending champion Belgium. Losing team plays Japan in the classification match.
Second half underway!
Both sides cancelled each other out in the first quarter, but the game opened up well in the second. Lalit Upadhyay put India in the lead with a well worked team goal before Sukhjeet Singh made it 2-0. Sam Lane pulled one back for New Zealand in the 29th minute to keep the Kiwis in the game. Still all to play, but India has the advantage.
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: End of the first half and India lead 2-1. It was all India in that half until the defence went to sleep towards the end which allowed the Black Sticks to equalises through Sam Lane. Akashdeep has been the star for India so far with his relentless running in attack and defence.
There goes the hooter to end the first half!
Crossover, India 2-1 New Zealand in Q2: GOAL FOR NEW ZEALAND! Sam Lane pulls one back for the Kiwis. Excellent work by Sean Findley, runs down the left channel and finds an unmarked Simon Child. He controls, and then cross-in for Lane who is lurking at the far post and makes no mistake in the simple tap in.
Crossover, India 2-0 New Zealand in Q2: GOAL FOR INDIA! Sukhjeet Singh makes no mistake. Harmanpreet Singh goes for the drag-flick, it’s straight at Dixon who can’t keep the deflection down. Sukhjeet is at the right place at the right time and plays an almost tennis-style overhead smash (albeit with two hands on the stick) to double India’s lead.
Crossover, India 1-0 New Zealand in Q2: Another PC for India.
Crossover, India 1-0 New Zealand in Q2: Foul by a New Zealand player in the Indian half and India is awarded a PC. Amit Rohidas takes it, goes for a variation. He passes to Lalit but the deflection is excellently saved by Dixon.
Crossover, India 1-0 New Zealand in Q2: It seemed that Nilakanta Sharma got the goal, but New Zealand make a successful referral. Varun Kumar went for the drag-flick but it was well saved by Dominic Dixon. Abhishek got to the loose ball and managed to get the ball in the centre where it fell kindly to an unmarked Nilakanta. Turns out though that Abhishek used a backstick. Long story, short, no goal for India.
Crossover, India 1-0 New Zealand in Q2: Another PC for India
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: A lot of credit also goes to Akashdeep, who nutmegged a Black Sticks player to spring the counter, and also to Shamsher who played the perfect pass to set up Lalit. Reid must be pleased with that goal
Crossover, India 1-0 New Zealand in Q2: GOAL FOR INDIA! It’s Lalit Upadhyay!
Harmanpreet Singh stealing the ball in his own half, Akashdeep takes over and plays a long pass to Shamsher Singh, who plays a cross to the unmarked Lalit. He controls and unleashes a low drive that gives no chance to the Kiwi goalie.
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q2: What a chance for New Zealand but it goes begging. Clever run from Simon Child from the right, cuts it back in for Kim Kingstone who somehow manages to place his shot wide despite a near-open goal at his disposal.
There goes the hooter for the first quarter. Both teams have largely cancelled each other out in midfield. India has had more circle penetrations, but, apart from Harmanpreet Singh’s PC, New Zealand has had the better chance at a field goal.
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Harmanpreet Singh does well to pick up the ball despite a wayward injection. But his shot is slapped away by Simon Child at the goalline.
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Penalty corner for India after Kane Russell’s rough tackle on Rajkumar Pal
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Good chance for New Zealand. Simon Child plays a 1-2 with Aiden Sarikaya before playing a hard and low shot, but PR Sreejesh is there in goal to kick the ball away. This was the first clean shot at goal from either team.
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Now Manpreet Singh gets a green card, with just over five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: The crowd tonight is definitely noisier than it was for the Wales match. There is the continuous drone of vuvuzelas and ‘Come on India’ chants going off at regular intervals. India have also started well but no clear cut chances yet.
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Nic Woods of New Zealand gets a green card for a clumsy challenge on Abhishek. Will India be able to capitalise on the extra-man advantage in these two minutes?
Crossover, India 0-0 New Zealand in Q1: Five minutes gone in the match, so far no clear-cut chances for either team. One positive for India though, Mandeep Singh doesn’t seem to be burdened by the suspected ankle injury.
Some light-reading: How Michael Jordan helped 34-year-old New Zealand star Simon Child return to hockey
AND WE’RE OFF!
The teams are out for the national anthems. Pushback coming up
Starting XIs
The players are out on the pitch to warm-up
06.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
This is it, here come the knockouts. New permutations or combinations here, no complicated mathematics. It’s all simple hereon: winner moves onto the next round. Harmanpreet Singh and Co finished second in Pool D and now take on third-place finishers in Pool C New Zealand.
The last time these two teams met in the men’s World Cup was back in 2002 in a classification match. New Zealand came up 2-1 winners on that occasion. The hosts at the Kalinga Stadium will be hoping to do much better.
