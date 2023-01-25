Following an incredible season in the shortest format of the game, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2022 on Wednesday.

He finished the year as the format’s top run-getter, scoring 1,164 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 187.43, making him just the second T20I batter to score more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

Among the many records he broke in 2022, Yadav hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year which is the most recorded by a batter in men’s T20I cricket. During his stellar year, he smashed two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2022. 🙌🏽



The right-hander is arguably the Indian men’s team’s most important batter in the shortest format. And all along, he has stayed true to the style he had as a kid.



From the archive:https://t.co/aADDvPJjlE — The Field (@thefield_in) January 25, 2023

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, he amassed 239 runs and three fifty-plus scores in six innings and averaged nearly 60. In November, Yadav rose to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, becoming just the second Indian, after Virat Kohli to hold that position.

More to follow...