India’s newest fast bowling star Renuka Singh received the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022. In just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats in 2022, the right-arm bowler picked 40 wickets for India.

Impressing everybody with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling, the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year had a great 2022 👌#ICCAwards2022 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

In the ODI format, she claimed 18 wickets at an economy of rate of just 14.88. Eight of her wickets came in two matches against England and seven came in India’s series versus Sri Lanka.

She took 11 wickets in five games during the Commonwealth Games, including a sensational 4/18 against Australia and 4/10 against Barbados. During the Asia Cup, the 26-year-old took six wickets in six matches.

More to follow...