New Zealand tour of India 2023 Watch, IND v NZ: Washington Sundar's stunning diving return catch to dismiss Mark Chapman in Ranchi In the fifth over, Sundar took Chapman out with a full-length dive to his right, taking a catch with both hands for his second wicket of the game. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Washington Sundar of India dliver ball during the first T20 International between India and New Zealand held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India on the 27th January 2023 | Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥🔥@Sundarwashi5 dives to his right and takes a stunning catch off his own bowling 😎#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ Live - https://t.co/9Nlw3mU634 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8BBdFWtuEu— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023 India New Zealand New Zealand tour of India 2023 Washington Sundar Mark Chapman Cricket