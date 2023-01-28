An emotional Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina and win the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

The hard-hitting Belarusian collapsed to the court in tears after winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in a high-quality 2hr 28min arm-wrestle on Rod Laver Arena.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka wiped the tears before getting a warm hug from Moscow-born Rybakina, who played a full part in an amazing match between to hard-hitters.

Sabalenka, the fifth seed, then ran to her player’s box to celebrate joyously with her team.

It was a fitting finale to two weeks of drama at Melbourne Park, highlighted by brutal groundstrokes, precision serving and wonderful rallies from two players at the top of their game.

Rybakina cruised through the first set in just 34 minutes but Sabalenka scrapped her way back in a 57-minute second set to take it to a nervy decider.

It was then a case of which of the big servers would blink first in a tremendous toe-to-toe battle.

At 3-3 Rybakina – who represents Kazakhstan – could not find enough first serves and though she saved two break points, a third was too much and Sabalenka had the finish line in sight.

An ace took her to 5-3 and Rybakina held to force Sabalenka to test her nerves and serve for the championship.

She was up to the challenge, but needed four nerve-shredding match points after a display where she hit an astonishing 51 winners and 17 aces to edge past the big-serving Rybakina.

Sabalenka will now rise to second in the world, equalling her career high.

Rybakina will have the consolation of breaking into the top 10 for the first time, after reaching her second Grand Slam final in seven months.

She was awarded no ranking points for her Wimbledon win because of the ban of Russian and Belarusian players there.

(Text from AFP)

Some of the reactions from social media:



The winning moment. 🏆



She's had to wait a while on tour, she's had to wait a while on the night but Aryna Sabalenka finally wins a Grand Slam title.



🎥 #AusOpen 🎾 pic.twitter.com/kuoF6UGata — The Field (@thefield_in) January 28, 2023

Wow What a Final ladies 🔥🔥🔥huge congrats to @SabalenkaA You really deserve it ❤️

Hard luck Elena I am sure you will win more grand slams 🙏🙏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 28, 2023

Well deserved @SabalenkaA !!! I guess no sugar helped eh 😂😆 — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 28, 2023

What an amazing showcase for women’s tennis. @AustralianOpen final. A first Grand Slam title for @SabalenkaA 🇧🇾 pic.twitter.com/BrmD0p2VJq — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 28, 2023

That was some women’s AO final. Well done ladies 👏 Brilliant tennis. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 28, 2023

Congratulations on winning your first major Aryna Sabalenka. You fought hard all the way with great power and passion. Bad luck tonight Elena Rybakina, your poise under pressure is a wonderful trait. A classic contest between two classy competitors.🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2023

Come back of the century for Sabalenka in one year to not be able to get serves in the court to now a major champ!! — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 28, 2023

Unbelievable ! So much respect to to the girls!! Congrats Aryna!!!!!!!! Calm tiger!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 28, 2023

Photo of the Night



Champion and team



📸David Gray pic.twitter.com/fYRobiWcPF — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 28, 2023

Elena Rybakina congratulating Sabalenka on her Australian Open title:



“First I would like to congratulate Aryna with the title and great start to the season. I know how hard you worked for that. Good luck on the rest of the season & I hope we're going to have many great battles" pic.twitter.com/70OBd0hM2A — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 28, 2023

Sabalenka to Rybakina:



"You're such a great player, I know we're going to have many more battles, hopefully in the finals of Grand Slams."



CO-SIGN



Co-sign co-sign co-sign — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 28, 2023

Unreal match!!!! Wow that was a joy to watch — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 28, 2023

Power tennis is nothing new for Aryna Sabalenka 💪



There's been no shortage of it at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/9nJdyuI53t — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2023

Sabalenka just destroyed her entire Grand Slam demons (and gosh they were powerful) in one single match. Massive effort. — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) January 28, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka plays the match of her life in her long-awaited first Slam final, blasting *51* winners and just 28 unforced errors to win the #AusOpen.



4-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina.



An all-time triumphant performance. Incredible resilience. Wowza. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2023

Over 47% of Sabalenka's points won at the 2023 #AusOpen were... winners. Ridiculous. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 28, 2023