Hockey World Cup, IND vs RSA 9-12 classification live: Second half gets underway, India lead 2-0
Follow live updates of India’s final match at the 2023 Hockey World Cup.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the Hockey World Cup here.
Hockey World Cup: Four reasons why Harmanpreet Singh and Co’s podium hopes ended early
Note: This is a match to decide 9th / 11th place in the tournament. Live stream on Hotstar / FanCode.
Live updates
Q3, India 2-0 South Africa: More pressure on Indian defence, Keenan does well down the right and finds the foot. Nearly an own goal there too, Pathak had to alert.
Q3, India 2-0 South Africa: Flashback to NZ at the start of Q3 as a careless pass out of defence gives a chance to RSA but they can’t capitalise.
Q3, India 2-0 South Africa: Looks like we won’t be hearing from the coaches at half time again.
Half time, India 2-0 South Africa: Two goals in the first quarter has given the lead heading into the break. Both sides had their chances in Q2 but none taken. GK Gowan Jones once again impressing vs India. Here’s a look at the numbers.
End of Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: At half time, India lead 2-0 but South Africa certainly not out of it, they are creating chances every now and then.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: And Gowan Jones saves again! To be fair though, this was straight at him from Harman.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Another PC for India. Manpreet with a terrific pass into the circle on the move, Abhishek has a go and finds the foot.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: It is Varun again and this time it is high and not-so handsome.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: India have asked for a referral for a PC. For a push in the circle. And they get the PC, keep the referral.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Was that another great save by Jones? Akashdeep with a shot on turn. I think so you know.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: PC taken by Varun this time but Gowan Jones is at it again. No can do.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: PC for India, Mandeep wins this one down the left flank.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Perhaps expectedly, the game is not being played at any great pace. As I say that, another fine dribble from Ntuli, but the free out goes India’s way. He is having a fine game.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Super chance for SA. Ntuli again, this time from the right. The ball in is dangerous but no final touch.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: South Africa and India have same number of circle entries at this stage, interestingly. 6 each.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Superb run with the ball from Ntuli, carrying the ball all the way from left flank to the left byline but the final ball in is not dangerous enough.
Q2, India 2-0 South Africa: Speaking of Sreejesh, he is back in goal now as India continue to rotate.
End of Q1, India 2-0 South Africa: As we take a break, reminder that Gowan Jones was sensational at the CWG against India too.
Q1, India 2-0 South Africa: Good saves at both ends. Pathak had to be alert from a rare South Africa attack. Down the other end, Akashdeep forces a great save from Gowan Jones.
Q1, India 2-0 South Africa: GOAL INDIA! And it is Harmanpreet Singh’s turn to pick up from where he left off against Japan too. He has found his scoring touch, but a bit later than Indian fans would have liked. Powerful hit, not many are saving that.
Q1, India 1-0 South Africa: And a spell of sustained pressure from India, leads to the first PC of the night. Manpreet opened things up with a lovely aerial to Vivek.
Q1, India 1-0 South Africa: Abhishek and Akashdeep combine well, but the attack fizzles out.
Q1, India 1-0 South Africa: A green card for South Africa.
Q1, India 1-0 South Africa: That was a powerfully hit long ball from Harmanpreet from midfield, it was controlled really well and the touch was enough to make space by Abhishek. Superbly taken field goal.
Q1, India 1-0 South Africa: GOAL INDIA! India score an early goal, and it is the player of the match from the match against Japan. Abhishek with superb ball control to make space at the edge of the circle and hits a powerful shot home
Q1, India 0-0 South Africa: India have started on the front foot as expected. Controlling possession so far.
Pushback in Rourkela.
Coach Graham Reid: Counter control will be a major thing. What I really want to see is the performance we put in the second half against Japan.
Head-to-head: The last time these two met was a tight semifinal contest at CWG 2022, that India won 3-2. RSA have been one of the teams on the rise, and won the Nations Cup recently.
India's results so far
|Date/Time
|Teams
|Venue
|Winner
|Scoreline
|13 Jan 2023 19:00
|IND v ESP (Pool D)
|Rourkela, India
|IND
|2 - 0
|15 Jan 2023 19:00
|ENG v IND (Pool D)
|Rourkela, India
|DRAW
|0 - 0
|19 Jan 2023 19:00
|IND v WAL (Pool D)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|IND
|4 - 2
|22 Jan 2023 19:00
|IND v NZL (Crossover)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|NZL
|3 - 3 (4 - 5 SO)
|26 Jan 2023 19:00
|JPN v IND (9th - 16th)
|Rourkela, India
|IND
|0 - 8
|28 Jan 2023 19:00
|RSA v IND (9th - 12th)
|Rourkela, India
|-
South Africa's results so far
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Winner
|Scoreline
|13 Jan 2023 13:00
|ARG v RSA (Pool A)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|ARG
|1 - 0
|16 Jan 2023 17:00
|FRA v RSA (Pool A)
|Bhubaneswar, India
|FRA
|2 - 1
|20 Jan 2023 13:00
|AUS v RSA (Pool A)
|Rourkela, India
|AUS
|9 - 2
|26 Jan 2023 11:30
|RSA v MAS (9th - 16th)
|Rourkela, India
|RSA
|6 - 3
|28 Jan 2023 19:00
|RSA v IND (9th - 12th)
|Rourkela, India
|-
As we wait for pushback, some reading from Dilip Unnikrishnan, our teammate who has been covering the event in Odisha. A couple of pieces looking at India’s exit first and then a couple of pieces on Germany’s stunning run to the final.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
On the penultimate day of competition, it is the final match for Indian team as they look to finish a respectable 9th in a campaign that has flattered to deceive. Harmanpreet Singh and Co now, at the very least, will look to finish as the second best Asian team in the tournament. After defeating Japan convincingly in the 9-16 classification match, they take on South Africa in the the 9-12 classification match. Rourkela will be the venue once more.
Stats courtesy: TMS / FIH, Screenshots courtesy: TMS / Disney+Hotstar