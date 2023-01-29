Play in the fifth match in the ongoing Women’s T20I Tri-series between India and South Africa was abandoned on Saturday as the rain didn’t stop after the first two overs were bowled.

For both sides, who had already secured their place in the final on Thursday, this game was largely serving as a dress rehearsal.

#TriSeries #INDvSA



Update: Play has been abandoned as the rain didn't stop after the first two overs were bowled, as per CSA.



No result in this match. India still have a match to play West Indies on Monday before taking on South Africa in the final on Thursday. https://t.co/Q4Cz8IgOCn — The Field (@thefield_in) January 28, 2023

In the two overs of play after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Jemimah Rodrigues gave India a good start with a boundary off Nonkululeko Mlaba, with Smriti Mandhana still without a run after giving a first-over maiden to Shabnim Ismail, who was making a comeback after missing the first three games of the series.

But after those two overs, with India 4/0, the game had to be suspended due to rain and could not be restarted. Prior to playing South Africa in the final game, India will play their final league match against the West Indies on Monday.