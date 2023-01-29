Australian Open 2023 Watch, Australian Open: Novak Djokovic is a bundle of emotions after winning his 22nd Grand Slam Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open crown and 22nd Major overall. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Novak Djokovic (in blue) breaks down as he celebrates with his family | Martin KEEP / AFP Overcome with emotion! 😭Novak Djokovic breaks down into tears after his historic 10th Australian Open title. 🏆What a moment. What a release. What a night for one of the greatest to ever grace a tennis court. 👏🏆🖥️ #AusOpen | https://t.co/KfWgfBbqFo#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/lIZYxXfmv8— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsistsipas Australian Open Grand Slam Tennis