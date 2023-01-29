With Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, G Trisha and Soumya Tiwari delivering key performances, India defeated England by seven wickets in the final to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.
It was the first ICC trophy in women’s cricket for India.
Blog: U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final – India beat England to claim title
India, who had lost just one game in the tournament, were utterly dominant against England in the final. Shafali Verma won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Titas Sadhu picking 2/6 and England getting bowled-out for just 68 in 17.1 overs.
The right-arm pacer was declared the player of the match for her stupendous effort.
In the chase, India lost skipper Shafali and her in-form deputy Shweta Sehrawat early but Trisha (24 off 29) and Soumya (24* off 37) put on a well-calculated 46-run partnership for the third wicket to put the result beyond doubt. India finished with 69/3 in 14 overs.
Here are some reactions to India’s triumph: