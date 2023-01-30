ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: India senior women and men's teams reactions after Shafali Verma and Co’s U19 World Cup win India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Indian team celebrate following their title victory at the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 | Twitter / BCCI A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WB— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023 From #TeamIndia to #TeamIndia🇮🇳 Well done!!! We are so proud of you! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YzLsZtmNZr— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India England ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Shafali Verma