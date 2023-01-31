Former wrestler Babita Phogat has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The Oversight Committee is also conducting an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as leveled by prominent sportspersons.

Earlier this month, several wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, along with Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat, held sit-in protests in Delhi and meetings with the sports ministry over the last week, demanding Singh’s resignation and the dissolution of the sports body.

The ministry also suspended all ongoing activities of the Wrestling Federation of India and an oversight committee, appointed by the Centre, will take over the day-to-day activities of the sports body.

Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.