Former Proteas fast bowler and cricket legend, Makhaya Ntini, says the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starting in 10 days will be a special celebration of cricket on the continent. This is the first time South Africa is hosting a Women’s T20 World Cup, an occasion which will take the profile of women’s cricket in South Africa and the continent to new heights.

Ntini was speaking at a festival of street cricket at Kenako Mall in Gqeberha, where the official 10-day countdown to the opening match between South Africa and Sri Lanka was celebrated.

“It is a truly special time for South Africa and Africa to be hosting their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The eyes of the world will be on us as the best cricketers play for the sought-after trophy, it will give us an opportunity to celebrate and showcase our rich and amazing country.

“I remember how incredible it was to play in a World Cup; the honour and the thrill to represent your country is one of the best feelings out there. I would encourage every player to enjoy the occasion, the good and the bad, this opportunity doesn’t come around often.”

The veteran of 101 Tests, 173 One-Day Internationals and two ICC Men’s World Cups, expects a fiercely contested competition as the 10 best teams in the world, led by defending champions Australia, prepare to challenge for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

“I don’t think there can be favourites in a T20 World Cup. In T20 cricket, all it takes is one moment of individual brilliance to turn the course of a match. All the 10 teams have talented match-winners, I think it will be a very competitive and exciting World Cup,” Ntini explained.

All eyes will be on Newlands Cricket Ground on 10 February as the eighth Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off. The picturesque ground hasn’t hosted an ICC World Cup match since 2003, and is primed to set the stage for the official opening event.

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.