In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings updated after the first two matches of the ongoing India-New Zealand series, Suryakumar Yadav retains his No 1 position among batters without any change in rating points after scoring 73 runs in two matches including a match-winning 26 not out in a low-scoring match at Lucknow that levelled the series 1-1.

Washington Sundar has galloped to 104th position while New Zealand’s Finn Allen (up eight places to 19th) and Daryl Mitchell (up nine places to 29th) have also gained in the latest weekly update.

In the T20I bowling rankings, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner is in the top 10 while Michael Bracewell has moved from 58th to 37th position. India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (up six places to 34th) and Kuldeep Yadav (up 54 places to 81st) are others to move up the rankings.

Meanwhile, England opener Jason Roy has made notable progress in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a fine century in the first match of their ongoing three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series which South Africa lead 2-0.

Roy’s 91-ball 113 has helped him advance three places to 15th position in the list even as South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has strengthened his second position after also having scored a century in the first match. Van der Dussen has gained 29 rating points to reach a total of 795 points, 45 more than compatriot Quinton de Kock but a good 92 less than top-ranked Babar Azam’s 887.

Other batters to improve their rankings after the first two matches of the series in South Africa include Jos Buttler (up three places to 26th) of England and David Miller (up one place to 19th) and second match centurion Temba Bavuma (up 27 places to 49th) of South Africa.

In the bowling rankings, Jofra Archer has re-entered at 35th position. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada is up one place to 13th and fast bowler Andre Nortje has advanced 13 places to 48th after grabbing six wickets in the two matches.

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.