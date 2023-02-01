Shubman Gill capitalised on his golden form to bring up his first century in the Twenty20 Internationals and score an unbeaten 126*. That total brought up the highest score by any Indian batter in the format as India took control of the series decider against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Although he lost his opening partner Ishan Kishan early, Gill combined with a fiery Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) to give India a strong start in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav then added a quick-fire 24 off 12 to propel the hosts further. Gill then combined with skipper Hardik Pandya to stitch a 103-run partnership and take India beyond 200.
Gill has been in incredible touch in the One Day Internationals where he scored 112 against Sri Lanka and 208 and 112 against New Zealand. He carried that form to the shortest format to become the youngest Indian man to score a T20I century. With this ton, Gill, at 23, has a century across all three formats.
Following the carnage in Ahmedabad, India finished with a colossal 234/4 in 20 overs in their bid to clinch the T20I series.
Here’s a look at the reactions for Gill’s century: