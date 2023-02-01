Shubman Gill capitalised on his golden form to bring up his first century in the Twenty20 Internationals and score an unbeaten 126*. That total brought up the highest score by any Indian batter in the format as India took control of the series decider against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Although he lost his opening partner Ishan Kishan early, Gill combined with a fiery Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) to give India a strong start in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav then added a quick-fire 24 off 12 to propel the hosts further. Gill then combined with skipper Hardik Pandya to stitch a 103-run partnership and take India beyond 200.

Gill has been in incredible touch in the One Day Internationals where he scored 112 against Sri Lanka and 208 and 112 against New Zealand. He carried that form to the shortest format to become the youngest Indian man to score a T20I century. With this ton, Gill, at 23, has a century across all three formats.

Following the carnage in Ahmedabad, India finished with a colossal 234/4 in 20 overs in their bid to clinch the T20I series.

Here’s a look at the reactions for Gill’s century:

Shubman Gill put up a sensational show to score a stunning 1⃣2⃣6⃣* & was our top performer from the first innings of the third & final #INDvNZ T20I 👏 👏 #TeamIndia



Here's a summary of his superb knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/hDHBvDuizO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

So happy to see Shubman Gill reeling out centuries. Being a cross format batter is so hard. I hope he gets the patience his obvious talent deserves. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 1, 2023

126* - @ShubmanGill's unbeaten 126 runs against New Zealand today is the highest score by any Indian batter in the #T20I format; by logging his maiden ton in this innings, he has become the 5th #TeamIndia player to log a ton in all three format of men's cricket. Swift. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xFGV4iMhdm — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 1, 2023

Putting up hundreds one after another... ShubMan seems to have just started 🤓

Good going @ShubmanGill!#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/mS5cBtWkkG — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023

Wonder how many players have scored a century at the U19 World Cup, Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is? Virat Kohli has, now Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/thwnCfmKI5 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 1, 2023

50*(35) to 126*(63) by Gill - 76 runs from just 28 balls. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Watching Shubman Gill getting unlocked as a white-ball beast a year after leaving KKR is a dagger to the heart. What a giant of a batter though! — Roy (@TheRoyNextDoor) February 1, 2023

#INDvNZ



Was a lil iffy about the innings till the fifty but the attack vs pace, the acceleration that followed. Gill's making these opportunities count, top tierrr stuff pic.twitter.com/4fzXhis4IZ — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) February 1, 2023

This boy is going to become the next best thing in Indian cricket. #ShubmanGill — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) January 8, 2021

How could you drop Kishan after his 200?



Gill scores a 200.



How can you drop Shaw?



Gill scores a T20I hundred.



The heir to Kohli in white-ball cricket?? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) February 1, 2023

Reliable and determined @ShubmanGill

Marvellous century as a opener 💥#INDvsNZ #shubhamangill — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) February 1, 2023

How long before someone says there's a spring in Shubman Gill's bat? Unreal, smooth, clean striking. #INDvNZ — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill has scored 5 💯 in last 14 matches...

1 💯 in 2 Tests

3 💯 in 6 ODIs

1 💯 in 6 T20Is

4 have come in this year...if all goes well he can score 15 💯 this year across formats... — JSK (@imjsk27) February 1, 2023

Youngest indian to get tons in all 3 formats ig , what a feat this early in his career — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 1, 2023

I mean, not that he is a T20 great all of a sudden, but KKR chucked Shubman Gill and bought Ajinkya Rahane.....#INDvNZ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 1, 2023

Yaaasssssss 💯 Gill boy — mon (@4sacinom) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill now has the highest score by an Indian in T20Is#INDvNZ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 1, 2023

I guess Shubman Gill is our answer to ICC curse against New Zealand. Lad loves kiwis the most. — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) February 1, 2023

Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023