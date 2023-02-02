Despite his left forearm being fractured, Hanuma Vihari put in a valiant effort and batted with his right hand to help his team Andhra in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh.

After MP won the toss and opted to field first, Vihari, Andhra’s captain, was batting on 16 off 36 when an Avesh Khan bouncer struck him on his left forearm. He was forced to go off the field immediately and according to ESPNcricinfo, X-rays went on to reveal a fracture.

Andhra then suffered a major batting collapse and went from 323/2 to 353/9. That is when Vihari, with his left forearm heavily taped, walked out to bat again. Only this time, he batted just with his right hand to protect his injury on the other hand.

The 29-year-old put in a remarkable performance and helped his team finish with a total of 379 in their first innings. He faced a total of 20 balls and scored 11 runs, seeing off an entire over by Avesh in the process.

Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch.

Never give up!!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!! pic.twitter.com/sFPbHxKpnZ — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 1, 2023

Vihari had shown similar sort of grit during the SCG Test against Australia in January 2021, when he batted with a torn hamstring to help India save the match.