Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha squandered match points on a tough day for Indian shuttlers in the round of 16 stage at the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

Kiran, who had won a thrilling match against Lee Chia-hao from Chinese Taipei in the previous round, was on the brink of reaching the men’s singles quarterfinals but went down 22-20, 25-21, 20-22 to third seed Lee Cheuk Yiu in the round of 16.

Chaliha, meanwhile, was part of a marathon deciding game against Danish sixth seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in the round of 16, but couldn’t convert multiple match points and lost 21-19, 13-21, 27-29 in an hour and three minutes.

Courtesy Tournament Software

In the mixed doubles round of 16, India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar lost 19-21, 16-21 to the Indonesian pair of Marsheilla Gischa Islami and Akbar Bintang Cahyono.

Bhatnagar will team up later on Thursday with Sai Pratheek to take on Thailand’s Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon in the men’s doubles round of 16.

N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also lost their mixed doubles round of 16 match. They went down 11-21, 10-21 to Chinese sixth seeds Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe.

B Sai Praneeth was also scheduled to take the court later on Thursday. The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist, who defeated Mads Christophersen of Denmark in the previous round, will face Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea in the men’s singles round of 16.