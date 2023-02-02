Tri-series final, IND vs SA live: Jemimah Rodrigues falls as India struggle to get going
Follow updates from India’s final against South Africa as ICC Women’s T20 World Cup preparations enter the last leg.
Live updates
India 43/2 (10 overs): Harleen might have just gotten away with hitting the stumps. The ball is past her bat but the bails are off, no one knows what is going on evidently. The South Africans weren’t appealing either. The umpires got together briefly but apparently decide to move on. Bizarre. The Tryon over finishes with a streaky four.
India 35/2 (9 overs): Harmanpreet Kaur walks out to bat and is able to find some gaps right away. It’s largely been fielding practice for South Africa otherwise. (Not the best of pitches, maybe, but alarming precision to find fielders so far). A four for the captain in that over, cut past short third off Mlaba’s bowling.
India 25/2 (8 overs): Harmanpreet has been batting quite superbly this series so far but she needs to play the best knock yet to offer some respectability to this total. This innings is going nowhere. Far too many dot balls. The pitch is not easy to bat on perhaps but the intent as well as placement from most Indian batters has been disappointing too.
Also, Wolvaardt came back to field a while back.
WICKET! 6.6: Jemimah Rodrigues 11(18) st Sinalo Jafta b Nonkululeko Mlaba All South Africa indeed. Jemimah tries to up the ante, dances down and like she did to Mandhana, Mlaba beats her opening partner too with the flight and turn. Stumped. India 21/2
India 19/1 (6 overs): The broadcast was lost when India hit four fours in the last couple of overs. We got to see a few more dot balls though. The powerplay is a dream one for South Africa.
India 11/1 (5 overs): Two fours apparently for Rodrigues in the 5th over. We lost broadcast completely.
India 3/1 (4 overs): Much like India’s batting so far, the broadcast is not off to the best of starts either. We are constantly losing feed. Meanwhile, Khaka bowls a 1-run over.
India 2/1 (3 overs): Incredible this from Ismail. Just so consistent and pacy. Just a leg bye in that over and it’s a maiden.
WICKET! 1.6: Smriti Mandhana 0(8) b Nonkululeko Mlaba Smriti Mandhana is out for 8-ball 0. She found the fielders with a few shots through the offside and tried going for a big one off Mlaba, misses it, bowled. The big shot was coming, you could sense that. And that was beautifully flighted and turned too. India 1/1
India 0/0 (1 over): Shabnim Ismail has bowled two overs in the series so far. Both maidens. 12 dot balls. Brilliant. There was a superb bouncer in that over to Mandhana. Worryingly for South Africa, Wolvaardt had to walk off the field after fielding the first ball, seemingly a hand injury.
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues opening again. Shabnim Ismail has the ball in hand.
Team news
South Africa, as previously reported, as without Kapp for this match. India have replaced Shikha Pandey with Sneh Rana.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen , Nadine De Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka
TOSS: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss again and opts to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Tri-series final, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will take on Sune Luus-led South Africa in East London.
South Africa is the center of attention for women’s cricket at the moment (in more ways than one) and we enter the final stretch ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India have been unbeaten in this Tri-Series and will look to enter the tournament on the high of defeating the hosts.
South Africa on the other hand have made the headlines for less-than-ideal reasons before the home tournament, with controversy surrounding the exclusion of Dane van Niekerk, and one of the immediate consequences is that they will be without star allrounder (and DvN’s partner) Marizanne Kapp for this clash today.
