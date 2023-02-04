Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Saturday clarified the details regarding her suspension, confirming it’s a 21-month one that will end in July 2023 for failing an out-of-competition dope test, and said it marked the end of one of the “longest battles” of her career.

Karmakar’s test was conducted by the International Testing Agency on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ITA said that Karmakar’s sample, taken on October 11, 2021, tested positive for Higenamine, a banned stimulant. The ITA said that the case was resolved according to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules.

According to the article, an athlete charged with doping can seek a reduction in their sentence based on the seriousness of their violation, their fault in the violation and if they accept the charge promptly. — Article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules

Media reports earlier said that Karmakar had been handed a two-year suspension for failing to inform the World Anti Doping Agency of her whereabouts. The star gymnast took to Twitter to state that it distressed her to not know how the banned substance entered her body and that she was unhappy to be in a position where he ethics have been questioned.

“Multiple media reports have speculated that I was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System,” Karmakar wrote. “However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter.”

Karmakar entered the spotlight when she finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 29-year-old last last competed at the 2019 World Cup in Baku.