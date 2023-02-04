International Cricket Watch, BBL: A thrilling end to the final as Perch Scorchers become five-time champions The Perth Scorchers pulled off a stunning run-chase to defeat Brisbane Heat by five wickets in what was a thrilling final at the Perth on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Perth Scorchers become five-time champions of the BBL | Twitter / cricket.com.au GAME OVER. WHAT A GAME.@ScorchersBBL are BBL champions!#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/wfcVqfYpZc— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 4, 2023 Nick 'The Hero' Hobson.Never paying for a beer in Perth again #BBL12 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/1PURp6pjSg— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 4, 2023 The Scorchers needed 38 off the final three overs! Here is how Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson got the job done! #TheFinish @BKTTires | #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/AOCZyibdbU— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2023 It's carried the rope!A 30-ball fifty for the Scorchers skipper #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/gYIopqVilS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2023 Drama! And heartbreak for the Scorchers and their skipper! 💔🥶#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/OnSSWG4K46— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2023 WHAT. A. GAME #BBLFinal— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 4, 2023 Perth Scorchers becomes the first team to win 5 BBL titles. They won the title in both the last 2 seasons.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 4, 2023 What a run-chase that! #BBL12— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) February 4, 2023 Great effort boys, so close and a season to be proud of. @HeatBBL Congrats @ScorchersBBL on back to back titles. 🏆— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 4, 2023 Cooper Connolly. 19, fourth BBL game, had only faced 11 balls this tournament, and he goes out and does that in front of 50,000+ in a final. Different format, and domestic level, but his boldness & cool reminds me a bit of Pat Cummins hitting winning runs on Test debut. #BBL12— Andrew Wu (@wutube) February 4, 2023 Tweet does not existHighlights to follow... We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Big Bash League BBL Perth Scorchers Brisbane Heat