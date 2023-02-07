Tanuja P Kanwer put in a fine all-round performance as Railways continued their staggering run in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy – India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament – by winning the title for a record-extending 14th time on Tuesday.

In a repeat of last season’s final, Railways got the better of Karnataka once again and registered a four-wicket win at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Asked to bat first, Karnataka were bowled-out for just 163 runs in 49.4 overs, with No 3 batter G Divya making the biggest contribution of 69 runs off 116 balls.

Kanwer picked three wickets for Railways, while Preeti R Bose and Swagatika Rath got two wickets apiece.

In reply, Railways finished with a total of 169/6 in 47.3 overs. Renuka Choudhari (20) and Mona (29) got a partnership early on before T Sarkar (25), D Hemalatha (38*), Kanwer (32) and Rath (12*) helped complete the chase.

The competition has had 16 completed editions in history, with Railways not managing to emerge as champions on just two occasions.

List of Women's Senior One Day Trophy winners Season Winner Runner up 2006–07 Railways Mumbai 2007–08 Railways Maharashtra 2008–09 Railways Maharashtra 2009–10 Railways Delhi 2010–11 Railways Mumbai 2011–12 Delhi Hyderabad 2012–13 Railways Uttar Pradesh 2013–14 Railways Mumbai 2014–15 Railways Odisha 2015–16 Railways Mumbai 2016–17 Railways Maharashtra 2017–18 Railways Delhi 2018–19 Bengal Andhra 2019-20 N/A (Season not completed) 2020-21 Railways Jharkhand 2021-22 Railways Karnataka 2022-23 Railways Karnataka

Railways in finals of Women's Senior one-day/T20 Trophy:



Played 25

Won 25

Lost 0 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 7, 2023

Three trophies to show in 2021-23

And three more now, in 2022-23 for @NooshinKhadeer as head coach.

Senior women's T20 ✅

U19 Women's T20 World Cup ✅

Senior Women's One Day ✅ — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) February 7, 2023

🚨2022/23 Senior Women's One Day Trophy - Final🚨



🏆Railways 169/6 beat Karnataka 163 by 4 wickets



🌟Tanuja Kanwer - 3/26 & 31(52)

⚾Preeti Bose - 2/22

⚾ Swagatika Rath - 2/38, 12*(11)

🏏G Divya -69(116)

🏏D Hemalatha - 38*(57)

⚾Shreyanka Patil - 3/45#CricketTwitter #WPL pic.twitter.com/9myEtMDVZm — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) February 7, 2023

Most runs in an edition of Women's Senior One Day Trophy:



501 - Jasia Akhtar for Rajasthan, 2023

501 - Anagha Deshpande for Maharashtra, 2011 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 7, 2023

Scorecard images courtesy BCCI TV