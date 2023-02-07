Tanuja P Kanwer put in a fine all-round performance as Railways continued their staggering run in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy – India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament – by winning the title for a record-extending 14th time on Tuesday.
In a repeat of last season’s final, Railways got the better of Karnataka once again and registered a four-wicket win at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
Asked to bat first, Karnataka were bowled-out for just 163 runs in 49.4 overs, with No 3 batter G Divya making the biggest contribution of 69 runs off 116 balls.
Kanwer picked three wickets for Railways, while Preeti R Bose and Swagatika Rath got two wickets apiece.
In reply, Railways finished with a total of 169/6 in 47.3 overs. Renuka Choudhari (20) and Mona (29) got a partnership early on before T Sarkar (25), D Hemalatha (38*), Kanwer (32) and Rath (12*) helped complete the chase.
The competition has had 16 completed editions in history, with Railways not managing to emerge as champions on just two occasions.
List of Women's Senior One Day Trophy winners
|Season
|Winner
|Runner up
|2006–07
|Railways
|Mumbai
|2007–08
|Railways
|Maharashtra
|2008–09
|Railways
|Maharashtra
|2009–10
|Railways
|Delhi
|2010–11
|Railways
|Mumbai
|2011–12
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|2012–13
|Railways
|Uttar Pradesh
|2013–14
|Railways
|Mumbai
|2014–15
|Railways
|Odisha
|2015–16
|Railways
|Mumbai
|2016–17
|Railways
|Maharashtra
|2017–18
|Railways
|Delhi
|2018–19
|Bengal
|Andhra
|2019-20
|N/A (Season not completed)
|2020-21
|Railways
|Jharkhand
|2021-22
|Railways
|Karnataka
|2022-23
|Railways
|Karnataka