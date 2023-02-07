The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 2023 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, February 13 was confirmed as the date for the Women’s Premier League Player Auction at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The auction final short-list is down to 409 players, with 90 slots available across five teams.

The statement also added that two venues – the Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium – were narrowed down for hosting a total of 22 matches.

While a total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction, the final list was filtered to 409 players. Out of that, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

The five teams have a maximum of 90 slots are available with 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain and opener Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in that bracket.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine & former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin are among the thirteen overseas players have also slotted themselves under the Rs 50 Lakh reserve price.

30 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 Lakh.

The total purse is reported to be Rs 12 crore but wasn’t mentioned in the BCCI release.

First set of players in auction

Full list of players to follow