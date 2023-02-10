Editor’s note: This is developing report and will be updated through the day.

India were 77 for one at stumps on Day one of the the opening Test between India and Australia in Nagpur with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts were trailing Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit was batting with ease on a pitch which a few Australian pundits suggested was “doctored” after reports said the bone-dry wicket was selectively watered to give undue advantage to the Indian spinners.

Morning session

Day two of saw more of the fluent batting from skipper Rohit Sharma who remained unbeaten on an assured 85 as India turned the screw on Australia despite debutant spinner Todd Murphy claiming his third wicket of the day.

India took lunch on day two at 151-3, closing on Australia’s first-innings 177, on a Nagpur pitch which could turn more as the match progresses.

Rohit was batting alongside Virat Kohli, on 12, at the break after losing overnight partner Ravichandran Ashwin for 23 and then Cheteshwar Pujara for seven.

Murphy, an off-spinner who made his Test debut in this match and claimed KL Rahul as his first Test wicket on Thursday, trapped Ashwin lbw – a decision successfully reviewed by Australia – and got Pujara caught at short fine leg.

Rohit started cautiously on his overnight 56 before he smacked fast bowler captain Pat Cummins for six over deep-square leg and hit another over the fence from spinner Nathan Lyon.

He mixed the right dose of caution and aggression and despite losing Ashwin and Pujara stood firm to see off the first session, as India trail by 26 runs.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the first-day hero with his 5-47 against the tourists, who elected to bat first at the start of the four-match series, but were all out shortly after tea.

Images showed Jadeja rubbing a mystery substance on his finger, raising the possibility of ball tampering.

Indian team management told AFP that Jadeja applied a pain-relief cream to his index finger and nothing untoward had taken place.

Todd Murphy has the first three wickets of the innings on his debut. Of the 16 Australians who took five wickets on debut, only one took the first four wickets of the innings (IMeckiff), and only one other took the first three (RMcLeod). Something to keep an eye on.... — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 10, 2023

151-3. Shared session for me, maybe leaning a bit towards Aussie side. Two wickets taken. But batters have been hardly troubled in the first session. So that's a positive for India. Big session coming up next!! #INDvAUS #BGT — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) February 10, 2023

With inputs from AFP